Did Patrice (L’amour est dans le pré) break up with Justine? We have the answer!

The last part of the reviews of L'amour est dans le pré is broadcast on M6 this Monday, November 20, 2023. 6play Max subscribers have already seen it, and already know where Patrice and Justine stand.

Patrice and Justine formed the couple that everyone was talking about during this season 18 of L'amour est dans le pré. And for good reason, Internet users have enormously criticized the authoritarian character of the farmer's suitor, to the point that he himself blames her and is considering breaking up.

If they were absent last week, Patrice and Justine will be present in the second part of the reviews of L’amour est dans le pré. It is broadcast this Monday at 9:10 p.m. on M6. However, 6playmax subscribers have already been able to discover the episode which concludes this 2023 season in advance, and therefore the fate reserved for Patrice and Justine. Warning, spoilers.

While they seemed ready to break up during their romantic stay on the shores of the Atlantic, it ultimately didn't happen. In a sequence broadcast this Monday evening, Patrice and Justine appeared together, hand in hand, during the review of L’amour est dans le pré.

But that does not mean that the situation has improved, since the breeder has drowned his partner in reproaches, particularly regarding her lifestyle. He deplores in fact that she does not work and sleeps until 9 or 10 in the morning... To the point that even Karine Le Marchand begins to crop the contender!

Drowning in reproaches, Justine ends up breaking down and crying in front of Karine Le Marchand. Which was enough to soften Patrice: “I love you, but you have to change your whole way of operating.” The farmer then decides to set an ultimatum: Justine has one month to change, that is to say, look for work, soften up, listen more.

A month later, everything is going well for the two lovebirds: Patrice and Justine are still together, and the breeder assures her, she "has taken control of herself. "Our relationship has been balanced," notes the farmer, who confides that his partner has even found work in his region. A happy end to an eventful season for these two candidates.

Among all the candidates who arrived at the assessment last week, all arrived without a romantic conquest encountered on the show. Jean-Paul and Maria broke up, just like Julien who separated from Thibault. For his part, Julien also broke up with Thibault, his crush on the show. Since then, he has been in a relationship with another man. Anaïs is single following her stay on the farm. Her romance with Thomas, a Swiss computer scientist, ended at the end of filming, their life plans being too different.

Romeo also ended his adventure of Love is in the Meadow as a single man. While he had decided to continue the adventure with Sophie, he came to the conclusion alone, explaining that they "were not meant to be together" and that he had not missed them when they were not. not together.

Finally, Olivier, a 56-year-old breeder in the Creuse, ultimately did not find love with Corine, who left after just three days. He is still single.

David was one of the unsuccessful candidates of this season of Love Is in the Meadow. The 42-year-old cow farmer didn't receive any mail when the show started, or even afterward. But, during the assessment, Karine Le Marchand surprised him with a letter from a suitor: that of Kareen, an Alsatian school teacher. History does not say whether, since the end of the filming of the report, this romance has materialized.