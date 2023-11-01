Diane Leyre on her way to Miss Universe, does she have a chance of winning?

Diane Leyre represents France at the Miss Universe competition on the night of November 18 to 19, 2023 in El Salvador. The candidate flew off this Thursday to prepare for the big night.

Will Diane Leyre succeed in succeeding Iris Mittenaere, the last Frenchwoman to be crowned Miss Universe in 2016? In any case, this is the ambition of the woman who won the Miss France election two years ago. The 26-year-old Parisian is flying this Thursday to El Salvador where the Miss Universe competition will take place on the night of November 18 to 19.

For a few days, Diane Leyre will prepare with the 91 other Miss Universe candidates before the grand final. And suffice to say that France's chances are far from bad, since our former national candidate is part of the top 12 candidates having received the most votes on the official competition platform.

Moreover, the French candidate does not lose sight of her final objective: “the crown or nothing”. “I visualize it, I never talk about myself as a loser,” she explains in an interview with TF1 before her departure. This is what I explain to the Misses when I go to see them in the region. seeing yourself with the crown, you have to eat crown, you have to drink crown. It seems crazy, ambitious but it's really a mental way of attracting energies"

Diane Leyre did not hide her “frustration” at not having been able to represent France at Miss Universe last year. "When I presented myself to Miss Paris, my goal was to go to Miss Universe. Here, I am completing the challenge that I had set for myself. That's it, it's my turn!" assures the young woman at the microphone of TF1.

Moreover, it is possible to encourage Diane Leyre before the election of Miss Universe. To do this, simply download the official competition application, which allows everyone to vote once for their favorite candidate for free. “If everyone casts a vote, I think we can try to bring back the crown,” laughs the French candidate, still with TF1.