Diane Leyre at Miss Universe: can France win?

Diane Leyre is France's candidate for the Miss Universe competition which takes place on the night of November 18 to 19, 2023 in El Salvador.

Who will be the next Miss Universe? This is what we will be able to discover on the night of November 18 to 19, the date on which the international beauty contest takes place in El Salvador. One of the 91 candidates will succeed R'Bonney Gabriel, the last title holder who represented the United States.

France is represented this year by Diane Leyre, who was elected Miss France two years ago. The 26-year-old Parisian is already aiming to win the crown. However, it is difficult to know in advance whether the French candidate really has a chance of winning before the competition.

According to La Prensa Grafica, a Salvadoran daily, Miss Puerto Rico would have the best chance of winning the competition. France would be positioned in 14th place in the ranking.

But Diane Leyre's first performance, during the preliminary show which took place on the night of November 15 to 16, is far from having convinced Internet users. Some deplore the choice of dress, which does not “enhance her at all”. Others did not fail to encourage him. We will now see if the Miss Universe jury will agree with these comments from Internet users.

For her part, Iris Mittenaere believes that France “has every chance”. The former Miss is in fact a jury for this 2023 edition. But no favoritism: “I will vote for the person who deserves it the most on stage. My country no longer matters,” she assures. interview with Le Figaro. “But if Diane makes it to the questions and she answers the best, she deserves to win.”