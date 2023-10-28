Death of Matthew Perry, found in his jacuzzi: what did the Friends actor die of?

Friends star Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler, was found dead at his home on Saturday, October 28. For years, he struggled with his addictions.

The 54-year-old actor, Matthew Perry, famous for his role in the cult series Friends, died on Saturday October 28. The man who played the character of Chandler Bing was found unconscious in his jacuzzi in Los Angeles (California) by his assistant, according to information from the Los Angeles Times. Rescuers were unable to resuscitate him. According to anonymous sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, the criminal trail is not being considered. For years, the American-Canadian actor struggled with addictions to alcohol and painkillers.

Matthew Perry was known for his role in the legendary sitcom Friends, which follows a group of six New York friends: Chandler, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Monica and Ross. The series offered ten seasons to many fans around the world, broadcast between 1994 and 2004 on the American channel NBC. In all, 230 episodes of around twenty minutes which reached a new audience when they landed on Netflix a few years ago. Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler, a clumsy office worker with a keen sense of humor. For this role, but also for that in the series At the White House, he received three Emmy Award nominations.

For years, the American-Canadian actor had serious problems with addiction to painkillers and alcohol because of which he had to undergo detoxification treatment 65 times, according to his memoir published in 2022. The actor had had to undergo numerous operations due to his excessive drug and alcohol consumption. In 2018, he underwent a seven-hour operation after a gastrointestinal perforation. He was then placed in a coma for two weeks and then remained convalescing in hospital for five months. Following this experience, he confided: “I should be dead,” in the introduction to his memoir. The actor had undergone fourteen stomach operations.

“Matthew was an incredibly talented actor,” praised the studio Warner Bros TV, producer of Friends, in a press release to the Los Angeles Times. (…) His comic genius was felt around the planet.” NBC also said it was "terribly saddened by the untimely death of Matthew Perry" who "brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world (...) and his legacy will live on forever." through many generations. Various personalities also paid tribute to him, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who had been his classmate. On joy you brought them. Thank you for all the laughter Matthew. You were loved, and you will be missed."