Death of David McCallum: in which films and series did the actor appear?

Iconic British-American comedian of the small screen, David McCallum died this Monday, September 25 in a New York hospital. He was 90 years old.

Television is in mourning. Actor David McCallum, a true figure of the small screen, died this Monday, September 25, 2023 in a New York hospital. He was 90 years old. Since 2003, he has played forensic pathologist Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS: Special Investigations." Initially present in all episodes of the first 15 seasons, his appearances have since been more occasional.

Before that, he became known in the 1960s, in cinema but also on television. It was David McCallum who played Soviet secret agent Illya Kouriakin in the TV series “Very Special Agents”, of which there was a new film adaptation by Guy Ritchie in 2015.

Although the original television series was only broadcast for four years, it has become cult for some, the character of Illya Kouriakine sticking to the skin of the British actor for several decades. He was also seen on television in the series “The Invisible Man”, broadcast in 1975.

However, David McCallum has also made appearances in the cinema, although less memorable than his television roles. He began his career there in 1957 in the film "Intelligence Service", in an uncredited role. We could especially see him in “The Great Escape” in 1963, opposite Steve McQueen. He played Commander Eric Ashley-Pitt “Dispersion”.

Subsequently, we could see him in “Around the World Under the Sea” (1966), “Beauty and the Serpent (1967) or even “The Corruptors” (1968). His last physical role in the cinema dates back in the year 2000 with "Cherry", since he then lent his voice in "Batman: Gotham Knight" (2008) and "Wonder Woman" (2009).

David McCallum was first married to actress Jill Ireland. After having three sons, they divorced in 1968. The reason: his wife found love again in the arms of Charles Bronson, met on the set of "The Great Escape" in 1963. In 1968, David McCallum married the model Katherine Carpenter. They had two children: a son and a daughter.

Born on September 19, 1933 in Glasgow, David McCallum is the son of musician David McCallum Senior, who worked as concertmaster at the London Philharmonic Orchestra. His mother, Dorothy Dorman, is also a cellist. It was therefore quite natural that he first chose to study music. He studied the oboe at the Royal Conservatory of Music. He put aside this musical training to join the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. From 1966 to 1968, David McCallum recorded four albums alongside his acting career. He notably composed the piece The Edge.