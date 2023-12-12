Death of Andre Braugher: the unforgettable actor of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” lost to illness

American actor Andre Braugher, known for playing Captain Holt in the series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", died this Monday, December 11 at the age of 61.

Sad day for fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. American actor Andre Braugher, known for playing Captain Raymond Holt from 2013 to 2021, died this Monday, December 11. The news was confirmed by his press secretary to Variety. She also clarified that the actor had succumbed to a brief illness, without saying more. He was 61 years old.

Andre Braugher became known in 1989 for his role in the film Glory opposite Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington. But it was above all on television that he made a name for himself, first by playing detective Frank Pembleton in the detective series Homicide, from 1993 to 1998. For this role, he won an Emmy Award in 1998 for best actor in a drama series.

He also won the Emmy Awards for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie in 2006, for his role in Thief. In total, he was nominated 11 times for the ceremony rewarding the best of American television.

More recently, it is in the register of police sitcoms that he has distinguished himself. He played, in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, police captain Raymond Holt, who stood out for his unfailing seriousness in the face of the much crazier rest of the team. He played this role from 2013 to 2021.

In the cinema, Andre Braugher had also played in the films Trap in Troubled Waters, The Fantastic Four and The Silver Surfer, but also The Mist, Salt or even more recently She Said.

The death of Andre Braugher has left many fans of Homicide and Brooklyn Nine-Nine in mourning, but also his former colleagues. The police sitcom's official account paid tribute to him on social media with the message "always our captain. We love you André." For his part, actor Terry Crew, who played Sergeant Terry Jefford in the series, wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. It hurts. You left us too soon."

Comedian Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also paid tribute to him, saying he "misses Andre Braugher so much. What an honor to work with a man who knew what he was really about .I feel blessed and grateful.” Finally, Chelsea Peretti, who plays Gina Linetti, wrote: "I was really hoping and believing that I would see you again. I hate the fact that I don't."

Andre Braugher leaves behind his wife, Homicide actress Ami Brabson, and their three children.