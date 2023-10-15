“D’argent et de sang” on Canal: why you absolutely shouldn’t miss this series

Vincent Lindon, Niels Schneider and Ramzy Bedia are in the cast of the new Canal Événement series, broadcast from this Monday, September 16, 2023.

Five-star casting, complex plot inspired by a real journalistic investigation... It's an event series which begins this Monday, October 16 on Canal. Subscribers to the encrypted channel will be able to discover the first episodes of the program D'argent et de sang at 9:10 p.m.

This series is created by Xavier Giannoli, director of the Caesar-winning Lost Illusions. In twelve episodes, D'argent et de sang adapts the investigation by Médiapart journalist Fabrice Arfi and returns to VAT fraud on carbon quotas: two crooks and a trader carried out a VAT scam between 2008 and 2009. They would have stolen at least 1.6 billion euros in France, and six billion in the rest of the European Union.

But don't panic for viewers: according to Allociné and 20 minutes, who have seen the episodes of the series, the plot is perfectly readable and popularized in order to be accessible to as many people as possible.

For this ambitious mini-series, director Xavier Giannoli surrounded himself with a five-star cast. The plot is presented from the point of view of the director of the national judicial customs service, played by Vincent Lindon. This character was completely invented for the needs of the story, investigates the case and serves as a common thread for the plot.

In the casting, Of Money and Blood brings together other big names in French cinema: Ramzy Bedia and David Ayala play the two crooks from Belleville, while Niels Schneider plays the trader who associates with them. Originally, this role was assigned to Gaspard Ulliel before he died in a skiing accident on January 19, 2022. They also play opposite Judith Chemla, Olga Kurylenko and Yvan Attal.

The first two episodes of the series are broadcast on Canal on October 16, 2023, on Canal. It will then be possible to (re)see them in streaming on the MyCanal platform. Then, it will be possible to see one episode per week, with a finale a priori scheduled for Monday December 25, 2023.