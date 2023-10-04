Cyril Hanouna trapped live on TPMP, a videographer behind the hoax

The Touche pas à mon poste team was the victim of a hoax this Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Videographer Théo Audace held a surprising and totally unexpected monologue on the C8 set.

The sequence lasted only a few seconds but is already going around the web. This Wednesday, October 4, Cyril Hanouna and his gang from Touche pas à mon poste were the victim of a hoax. A spectator, who turned out to be the videographer Théo Audace who is on TikTok, spoke completely unexpectedly on the C8 set.

For several seconds, the young man on crutches speaks first to say that he suffers from agoraphobia and that he feels bad. Cyril Hanouna then lets him speak, and Théo Audace wishes to thank the team and then recites a monologue evoking an alleged hospitalization of several months.

First, he reveals that the TPMP show allowed him to “survive” after a “serious accident” which “completely paralyzed” him. “You completely helped me heal,” he explains. “Every day in the hospital I saw your show, and it gave me the strength to continue.”

The set listens with great attention to his words. But the fall was totally unexpected for the Touche pas à mon poste team: “One day, after several months of training, I was finally able to stand up, walk and… finally turn off this shit show all together. alone !"

On the set, this conclusion does not fly. Cyril Hanouna then asks the young man to go out, him and his three friends. "Ah, there's four of you? Well get out!" launched the host.

On social networks, Théo Audace explained the reasons for such a hoax: he wanted to refer to a comment which had been written in response to a post by Aya Nakamura, several years earlier. This one repeated exactly the same monologue and the same punch line.