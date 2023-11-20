Christmas… And more if you like: what is TF1’s Christmas romance worth?

TF1 broadcasts its end-of-year romantic film, “Christmas…And more if affinities” this Monday, November 20, 2023. But is it worth it? The critics' opinion.

The end of year celebrations begin in November on TF1! The first channel has started to broadcast its Christmas TV films in the afternoon, but also its productions which smell like Christmas trees and gifts on Monday evenings. After Superpapa, viewers can discover Christmas... and more if you like this Monday, November 20 at 9:10 p.m.

This new Christmas film follows all the prerequisites of the genre. Line, 13, decides to pretend to be Harold, her father, a romantic single, on a dating site. She thinks she will find the perfect soul mate for him in Chloé. But behind this name, in reality hides Jules, 13 years old, who also pretends to be his mother who no longer believes in love. Additional obstacle to the relationship between Harold and Chloe: they work together and don't like each other at all.

Behind Christmas... and more if you like, we find the perfect ingredients for a successful Christmas romantic comedy, with Hélène de Fougerolles and Lannick Gautry in the lead. But is it enough to make it a good, successful Christmas film that you have to watch on television (or in replay streaming on MyTF1)?

Lovers of Christmas films will certainly be delighted to curl up under a blanket in front of Christmas... And more if you like. For Télé-Loisirs, the film “fulfills the specifications of a romantic comedy”: “a fiction full of good feelings and a happy ending” which “does a lot of good”. Same story with Allociné, which concedes that "the formula is well established and does not renew the genre", but the TV film can still be watched "with pleasure". Special mention made to the “alchemy” of the duo formed by Hélène de Fougerolles and Lannick Gautry.

Christmas... And more if affinities is on the TV program on TF1 this Monday, November 20, 2023 from 9:10 p.m. To watch it in streaming, you will have to wait until the next day and go to the free MyTF1 platform. Please note, the programs are only available in replay for one week.