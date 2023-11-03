Cécile Chaduteau: the new stage expression teacher at Star Ac with a full CV

Cécile Chaduteau replaces Laure Balon as stage expression teacher at the Star Academy for the 2023 season. Discover her portrait.

Cécile Chaduteau is the new stage expression teacher at the Star Academy. The latter replaces Laure Balon, a figure who caused controversy among the public during the 2022 season, from the first prime of this 2023 season. Viewers can discover her on screen this Saturday, November 4 on TF1 at 9:10 p.m., before discover his classes at the castle during the daily sessions, Monday to Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

The stage expression teacher has the difficult task of advising students on their bonus performances but also providing them with feedback to improve their charisma, their posture and even their presence. And to succeed Laure Balon, the Star Academy production has chosen a professional with a busy CV.

Cécile Chaduteau is indeed a jack of all trades: she began her career as a classical dancer at the Paris Opera, before joining Kamel Ouali's troupe during the early Star Academy years, in the 2000s. But the new teacher of stage expression did not stop there, since she is also a singer: she was notably a backing vocalist on one of the albums of Johnny Hallyday and France Gall.

Subsequently, Cécile Chaduteau became known as a choreographer and director. She choreographed the musicals Flashdance, Holidays and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She was also an actress, participating in some films by director Robert Hossein. What is certain is that Cécile Chaduteau will be able to put all this experience to good use for the Star Academy students this year.