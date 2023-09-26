Bruno Guillon and his family kidnapped, what we know about the case

Host Bruno Guillon was threatened by four individuals who entered and burglarized his home in Yvelines during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. An investigation has been opened.

Bruno Guillon and his family were kidnapped and burglarized on the night of Tuesday September 27 to Wednesday September 28, 2023. According to information from Le Parisien, four individuals entered the home of the 52-year-old host, in Tessancourt-sur-Aubette in Yvelines, around 3:40 a.m.

Four men allegedly broke the window of a bedroom on the ground floor of his home before waking up Bruno Guillon, his wife and a 14-year-old child. The host was reportedly dragged out of his bed under threat of a handgun placed to his head. His partner was tied up and gagged, but also watched by two of them, one of whom was armed with a hammer. Le Parisien specifies that their faces were hidden by caps, hoods or even surgical masks.

After stealing personal possessions from Bruno Guillon's family, including jewelry, the four suspects left around 4 a.m. For now, the damage is estimated at 80,000 euros.

Neither Bruno Guillon, nor his partner, nor their child were injured during the burglary. However, they are in a state of shock. The host was not on air on Fun Radio this Wednesday, but his colleague Christina said on air that he "will be back tomorrow. Everything is fine, rest assured."

The judicial police were contacted. An investigation into armed robbery by an organized gang and kidnapping was opened by the Versailles public prosecutor's office this Wednesday. The suspects would be sought.