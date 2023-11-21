Battered child, Thierry Beccaro recounts the violence he suffered in a France 2 TV film

The former host of "Motus" plays his own role in the fiction "I was born at 17", this evening on France 2. Thierry Beccaro talks about the violence he suffered when he was a child, and on his long journey to escape.

Thierry Beccaro experienced real hell in his childhood. The former host of the game show Motus revealed in 2018 in his autobiography that he had been a victim of domestic violence. During his youth, he was the victim of beatings from his father. “When he was drunk, the slightest pretext led to beatings,” he recalled to Ouest-France.

Now, the former host turned actor is ready to tell his story. I Was Born at 17 is a fiction adapted from his autobiography. It is broadcast on France 2 this Wednesday, November 22, at 9:10 p.m.

It took Thierry Beccaro seventeen years to realize the gravity of what he was experiencing at home, and thirty years to tell the story of his childhood. After ten years of psychoanalysis, to “get used to living with your little backpack on your shoulders”. “A disrupted childhood like mine leaves adults in pieces.”

In this TV film, Thierry Beccaro looks back on the beatings he received "every other evening" from his alcoholic father, the violence of seeing his tormentor threaten his mother with a rifle, but also the feelings that inhabited him all the time. these years, from incomprehension to astonishment, to the resulting trauma: spasmophilia attacks, anxiety attacks, depression, post-traumatic stress but also an addiction to medication.

Thierry Beccaro plays his own role, opposite Moïse Santamaria (who plays his father), Elsa Lunghini (Laurence, Thierry's partner). However, the production of this TV film was not done on his initiative: “When I received the script, it took me a week to open it because I was so nervous,” he remembers, still at the microphone of the regional daily.

If he ends up accepting that his story is told on television, and that he agrees to play in it, it is "not for [him] but for others. To help victims of abuse to talk about it and their show that we can get through this." The broadcast of the TV film will also be followed by a documentary and a debate on abused children, moderated by Julian Bugier.

Today, Thierry Beccaro is doing better. The fiction also looks back on his long resilience and his fight to live with his past. “Today, I am a puzzle, I am put together rather well even if two or three pieces are missing,” he confides this time to Progrès. Until forgiveness, essential for the ex-host, even if his father never apologized: "To forgive is not to forget, it is to give yourself the chance to move forward".