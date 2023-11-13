Are the farmers in “Love is in the Meadow” in a relationship or single? The first revelations of the balance sheet

The first part of the review of L'amour est dans le pré was broadcast this Monday evening on M6. We now know a little more about the romantic situation of the farmers of the season.

Season 18 of Love Is in the Meadow is coming to an end soon. M6 viewers were able to discover the first part of the reports on Monday evening, which tells us more about the romantic situation of the farmers of this 2023 edition after filming. And fans of the show were treated to surprises.

Among all the candidates who came to the assessment this Monday evening, all arrived without a romantic conquest encountered on the show. We already knew that Jean-Paul and Maria had broken up since the latter had revealed it on TikTok before the report was broadcast. But in the show, we discovered that the farmer once again behaved like a cad, since he flirted with the waitress of a restaurant where he was dining with his suitor, definitively sealing the end of his relationship.

For his part, Julien also broke up with Thibault, his crush on the show. Since then, he has been in a relationship with another man. Anaïs is single following her stay on the farm. Her romance with Thomas, a Swiss computer scientist, ended at the end of filming, their life plans being too different.

Romeo also ended his adventure of Love is in the Meadow as a single man. While he had decided to continue the adventure with Sophie, he came to the conclusion alone, explaining that they "were not meant to be together" and that he had not missed them when they were not. not together.

Finally, Olivier, a 56-year-old breeder in the Creuse, ultimately did not find love with Corine, who left after just three days. He is still single.

David was one of the unsuccessful candidates of this season of Love Is in the Meadow. The 42-year-old cow farmer didn't receive any mail when the show started, or even afterward. But, during the assessment, Karine Le Marchand surprised him with a letter from a suitor: that of Kareen, an Alsatian school teacher. History does not say whether, since the end of the filming of the report, this romance has materialized.

Next week, Monday November 20, 2023, M6 viewers will discover the final part of the review of this season 18 of L’amour est dans le pré. We will know in particular if Patrice and Justine are still a couple, or if the love continues between Charles and Véronique.