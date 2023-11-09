Arcane season 2: finally a release date for the continuation of the Netflix event series

Season 2 of “Arcane,” Netflix’s hit animated series, has finally revealed its release date. A little more patience for League of Legends fans (and others).

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about Arcane season 2 for two years now. This Friday, November 10, Netflix finally announced the release date for the sequel to the successful animated series. It is in November 2024 that subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to discover what awaits Vi, Jayce and Jinx in the next episodes.

We will therefore have to wait another year before knowing whether the tensions between Piltover and Zaun, after the final twist caused by Jinx at the end of the season, will resolve or inevitably escalate. A blessing in disguise, since this long wait certainly means that the animators and creators of the series took great care to finalize each of the episodes to offer subscribers a spectacular viewing experience.

It must be said that Arcane is a series that cannot be released in a hurry. From a visual creation and animation point of view, Riot Game and the French animation studio Fortiche Production are committed to offering a unique experience to the viewer which had also greatly contributed to the success of season 1, released in November 2021 .

Revealed in 2019 to the general public, season 1 of Arcane was in preparation since 2016 at Riot Game and will not finally be released on Netflix until 2021. With such a delay between announcements and the final release, no wonder it has had to wait three years to discover season 2.

Arcane is a true gem of animation that required a lot of work from Fortiche Production and the producers. For optimal results, the French animation studio would spend an entire day to produce between 0.8 and 1 second of animation on this series (the average is 6 to 7 seconds per day for an animation production).

The animation of the first six episodes of the series would have cost between 60 and 80 million euros according to Le Figaro, far exceeding industry standards (between 6 and 12 million euros on average for an animated series). . We can therefore understand that season 2 needs three years to be finalized.

The time spent on each epic and the money spent on Arcane Season 1 will have been well worth it. The reviews from the press and the public are excellent. The first season also won the Emmy Awards for best animated series in 2022.

Two weeks after its release on the streaming platform (between November 15 and 21, 2021), it became the most watched English-language television series of the moment, accumulating more than 28 million hours of viewing. A month later, audiences reached 120 million viewing hours. Remember that the first season lasts less than 9 hours.