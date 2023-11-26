After the rape accusations, Sébastien Cauet files a complaint for slanderous denunciation and attempted extortion

While a complaint for rape was filed against Sébastien Cauet, the latter filed a complaint for attempted extortion by an organized gang and slanderous denunciations. He denies the accusations.

New twist in the Sébastien Cauet affair. The host of NRJ, targeted by a complaint for rape since November 18, announced through lawyers that he had in turn filed a complaint for attempted extortion of funds by an organized gang, slanderous denunciation, forgery and uses against unnamed persons.

Sébastien Cauet has been the target of rape accusations since November 18, when a complaint was filed against him with the Bourg-en-Bresse public prosecutor's office. A preliminary investigation was opened for "rape of a minor over 15 years old" and "rape" following the accusations of a young woman now aged 25, for acts which allegedly occurred in 2014 and 2022. Sébastien Cauet strongly denies the accusations.

In a press release, his counsel added that this new legal process begun on November 27 “underlines the seriousness of the situation and responds to the slander orchestrated to seriously damage the honor and reputation of [their] client, with a concealed financial goal. Sébastien Cauet's lawyers add that the accusations against their client are "serious" and "unfounded", and add that they have provided "relevant material evidence" to support the filing of the complaint.

In a message published on He announced through his lawyers “that he had filed a complaint last week for the harassment he has suffered for several days on social networks”.

Tuesday, November 20, L'Obs obtained the statement of the complainant, who has since also shared her accusations on the air of BFM TV. She says she met Sébastien Cauet in January 2014, after "winning a competition to go to Disneyland Paris with him and his NRJ team", when she was 15 years old.

In her complaint, she says that he then invited her "to a mix in Geneva" a few months later, when she was 16 and he was 42. During the evening, he suggested that she go up to her hotel room to listen to the model radio she had brought.

The complainant says that "he removed the button of his pants and lowered them slightly a few centimeters while taking out his penis." She says that the host would have asked her to give him oral sex “if [she] wanted to succeed”. “I bent down and performed oral sex which lasted a few seconds,” she specifies in her complaint.

It would be the repeated telephone calls from her sister-in-law, with whom she had come to Switzerland, which would have stopped Sébastien Cauet according to her statements. “On the way back, he wrote to me on Snapchat that I shouldn’t say anything,” she adds. Subsequently, she would have remained in contact with the host, who would have checked on her and would have made comments with sexual connotations several times.

The complainant then recounts having suffered a second rape in a parking lot, in 2022. She accuses him of having forced her to perform fellatio again, “after recurring sexual pressure” via messages. She says she felt under duress from the host, who told her that she couldn't get out of the parking lot easily. She would then have executed “to put an end to it”. Since then, she has assured that she “tried to end her life”.

Sébastien Cauet “firmly contests” the content of the young woman’s complaint, his lawyer announced in a press release on Tuesday, November 21. The host announced that he was filing a complaint for slanderous denunciation against “these serious unfounded accusations”. “Sébastien Cauet is at the disposal of the justice system and the police services, in which he has full confidence and will calmly provide the elements likely to demonstrate the inanity of the accusations brought against him,” adds his counsel.

Sébastien Cauet has been the subject of testimonies on the social network X for several weeks. Other women accuse him of having made sexual propositions to them in person or through messages. The radio host once again denied this and filed a complaint for moral harassment committed through the use of an online public communication service.

On X, the host said he was “deeply shocked by the accusations made against [him] here”. “These allegations are completely false, fabricated and defamatory.” The Nanterre public prosecutor's office took charge of the case, and the investigation was entrusted to the Brigade for the Repression of Delinquency Against the Person.