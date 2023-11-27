Additional investigation into Cyril Hanouna: what does the France 2 show have in store?

A new issue of “Complément d’investigation” will be devoted to Cyril Hanouna this Thursday, November 30 on France 2. The investigation will focus on the host’s behavior behind the scenes.

Cyril Hanouna will be the subject of a particularly anticipated issue of Additional Investigation. The investigative program will focus on the figure of the C8 host in “Cyril Hanouna, the new godfather of the PAF”, broadcast this Thursday evening on France 2 at 10:55 p.m.

This issue of Complementary Investigation unveiled its trailer this Monday, November 27, 2023, and will focus on recounting the behavior of the “jester who became king,” the “troublemaker courted by billionaires.” The program will thus endeavor to paint the portrait of “this new cathode sovereign”, to tell the behind the scenes of Touche pas à mon poste but also its relationship with Vincent Bolloré, owners of several media outlets and in particular channels of the Canal group, such as C8.

“In the small world of television, many are hesitant to confide in the new “godfather” of the PAF, capable of making and unmaking careers, or of distributing pressure and threats,” it is also indicated in the press release announcing the show, which will look back on “his career, his successes, his failures, his networks, his fortune estimated at 85 million euros, you will know everything about this little guy from 9-3 who took his time to conquer the small screen."

This show has been in preparation for several months, but it was announced on the TV program at the last minute by the France Télévision teams. At issue: the journalists in charge of this investigation say they encountered numerous difficulties during the preparation of this issue. Tristan Waleckx, presenter of the show, notably spoke of “unprecedented media pressure”.

Journalist Virginie Vilar says that it was the “most complicated” investigation of her entire career. Several dozen people refused to grant him interviews, worried about suffering reprisals, while others spread “rumors and false leads”. “A source asked us for mafia-style precautions, with protection, encrypted messaging, secret location,” she explains on Télérama.

But what does the main person concerned, Cyril Hanouna, think? On May 22, the host of Touche pas à mon poste declared that “this will be the end of ‘Complementary investigation’ because I’m going to stick my nose in and you know that when I stick my nose somewhere, generally , I often blow things up."

This Monday, November 27, when the trailer for this issue of Complément d'investigation was put online, the host quipped on air: "For now, I love it! I just hope that we're going to finish ahead of TF1 in terms of audiences, for me it's my show. […] Now I'm very happy, I've only seen photos of people I liked, I just hope that 'there will be no testimony from my mother.' We will now see if this reaction will change after the broadcast of the program, Thursday in the second part of the evening.