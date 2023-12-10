Accused of rape, Sébastien Cauet defends himself and affirms his “innocence”

The NRJ host is the target of three complaints for rape and sexual assault, and an investigation has been opened. He defended himself on BFM TV this Sunday.

Sébastien Cauet has been in turmoil for several weeks. The NRJ host is the subject of three complaints for rape and sexual assault, the first having been filed on November 18. An investigation into rape of a minor is underway.

Sébastien Cauet, however, insisted on defending himself publicly on social networks and in press releases through his lawyers. This Sunday, December 10, he was on the air of BFM TV to denounce “lies”. “These are very serious accusations,” he declared, assuring that “everything is false, everything is lies.”

The 51-year-old host also claimed to have been “the first complainant”, ensuring that he had filed a complaint for harassment before a complaint for rape was filed against him. Sébastien Cauet also says he has “proof” “to show that this is an attempted extortion by an organized gang”. He also repeated that he was innocent and was undergoing a "media trial", without responding to the merits of the accusations, namely whether or not he had had consensual sex with the first complainant, who said she was a minor at the time of the first facts. 'she denounces.

The latter, now aged 25, filed a complaint on November 18. She denounced two rapes, a first which allegedly occurred in 2014 when she was 15 years old, and a second in 2022. She says that during the two attacks that she denounces, the host allegedly forced her to do a fellatio. A preliminary investigation was opened for “rape of a minor over 15 years old and rape”. On November 28, we learned that Sébastien Cauet was the target of two new complaints for rape and sexual assault.

For his part, Sébastien Cauet filed a complaint with the Nanterre public prosecutor's office for "attempted extortion by an organized gang", "slanderous denunciation" and "forgery and uses against an unnamed person" on November 23. At the same time, the host was withdrawn from NRJ.