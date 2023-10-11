A huge Star Wars star stars in this new Netflix series

A historic figure from the Star Wars franchise plays a role in a new horror series available on Netflix. But did you recognize her?

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is the new horror series of the moment. Created by Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting of Hill House", "Bly Manor",...), this fiction in 8 episodes is put online on Netflix on Thursday October 12.

Subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to discover a real massacre game inspired by the work of Edgar Allan Poe. Roderick and Madeline Usher are the heads of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, a powerful pharmaceutical empire. But their secrets are revealed when their heirs die one by one, in circumstances as mysterious as they are bloody, at the hands of a woman from their past.

In the cast, we find actors used to Mike Flanagan's horror series, such as his wife Kate Siegel or the actors Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli or Henry Thomas. But if you have never seen this director's previous productions, there is a face that you necessarily know, since he played an ultra-important role in the Star Wars franchise.

This is obviously Mark Hamill, interpreter of the hero of Georges Lucas's work, Luke Skywalker, in the first trilogy and the new one. It still has to be recognized, since the actor here is around forty years older and hides behind round glasses and under a hat.

For a long time, Mark Hamill's character was kept secret. We now know that he plays Arthur Pym, the Usher family lawyer. This shadowy man has a mysterious past and motivations. We don't know anything about him, we don't know his motivations, but he is ready to do anything to accomplish the Usher's dirty work.

And if his role is less iconic than that of Luke Skywalker, he performs for a few seconds the most moving monologue of the series, in the last episode which you can discover from October 12, 2023.