A cult show is making a comeback on television after a 6-year absence, and you can take part

A cult show is soon making its comeback on TF1, after six years of absence on the air. Castings are already open, while the broadcast date is not yet known.

Television is sometimes renewed, but often, it brings up to date old shows or concepts that have already proven themselves abroad or in the past. After the return of the Star Academy last year, TF1 is resurrecting another of these cult programs which were the heyday of the small screen.

The first channel announced this Friday, September 27, the return of Secret Story. Launched in 2007, this show locked several participants in a house for several weeks and each had to keep a heavy secret without it being unmasked by the other candidates. The show aired over 11 seasons and for nearly 1,000 issues.

It has been 6 years since Secret Story was broadcast, its last season having taken place in 2017. If we know that the “House of Secrets” will reopen its doors soon, the broadcast date has not yet been announced. However, it seems unlikely that the program will return during 2023 and we will probably have to wait until 2024 to see the show again.

In the meantime, TF1 has opened registrations to participate in the show. If you have a secret and you're a gamer, you can try your luck to become one of the contestants in Secret Story.

To participate, simply post your application on this site. You will be asked to complete a form revealing your identity, to submit photos, but also to complete a questionnaire in which you will have to specify your secret, its impact on your life, but also present the significant events of your journey.

To participate in Secret Story, you must be available during the next eight months for filming, therefore between the months of November 2023 and June 2024. So if you have always dreamed of communicating with "the Voice" and you feel like size to hide a big secret from other candidates, don't wait any longer!