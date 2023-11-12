A contender for “L’amour est dans le pré” spoils the results before its broadcast on M6

The first part of the reviews of L’amour est dans le pré is broadcast this Monday, November 13, 2023 on M6. But certain contenders are in the sights of M6 after having revelations that they had no right to make.

Season 18 of Love Is in the Meadow is coming to an end. This Monday, November 13 at 9:10 p.m., viewers will be able to discover the first part of the reports on M6, before knowing the romantic situation of each of the farmers next week.

During these two episodes, the candidates of the 2023 edition will look back on their adventure (which was sometimes eventful for some) before revealing if they are still in a relationship with the suitor who seduced them at the beginning of the show.

But before broadcast on M6, the production of L’amour est dans le pré has two contenders in its sights. These have in fact spoiled the results of the show.

This is the case of Maria, Jean-Paul's suitor, who recently revealed during a live on TikTok but also in an interview with L'Est Républicain that she was no longer in a relationship with the farmer.

She's not the only contender to be in the crosshairs of production. In the same live as Maria, Romeo's former suitor, Sophie, also let slip information that she did not have the right to reveal according to her confidentiality clause. However, it is not known which of Sophie's revelations fall under this breach of confidentiality clause, since she had already left Romeo before the assessment.

Faced with these revelations which have an impact on the broadcast of the program, M6 and Fremantle (producer of the show) have indicated that they are considering sanctions against the two contenders. Around 20 minutes in, on November 7, it was notably revealed that Maria was going to “receive a letter from a lawyer” and that she “no longer has the right to express herself.” The Fremantle teams have been on alert for two weeks already regarding “excesses” linked to the confidentiality required in the signed agreements.

This Monday, November 13, we will only know the romantic fate of certain suitors from the 2023 season. To find out which ADP candidates found love thanks to the show, you will have to wait until November 20, the end date distribution of portraits. This date also marks the end of the broadcast of season 18, before a next season is broadcast next year on M6.