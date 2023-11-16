You only have a few days left to see this Oscar-nominated film starring Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep

Netflix is ​​soon withdrawing from its catalog the very successful adaptation of a literary classic with a five-star cast.

Every month, Netflix adds new releases to its catalog. But this does not happen without compensation: certain programs that have been there for several weeks must give way and leave the streaming platform. This is the case with this adaptation of a great classic of British literature, which should not be missed before it leaves the site for good.

It follows four young girls who grow up freely in New England in the 1860s, while their father is away for the Civil War. The daily lives of these young women are described over twenty years, as is the social straitjacket they endure as women in the 19th century and their fight to free themselves from it, despite the tragedies that will punctuate their lives.

You recognized it: The Daughters of Doctor March is the latest adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott, released in 1868. This work ahead of its time has become a huge classic of English-speaking literature and has logically been entitled to numerous on-screen transpositions.

The adaptation, which leaves Netflix in a few days, is also the most recent, having been released in 2019. It was directed by Greta Gerwig, to whom we owe the phenomenal success of the Barbie film more recently. This was not her first feature film, however, as she had previously directed the independent film Lady Bird.

Greta Gerwig has gathered around her an exceptional cast made up of a new generation of extremely promising actors. Saoirse Ronan, revealed in Come Back to Me and Lady Bird, plays Jo March, the heroine, opposite Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer), Emma Watson (Harry Potter) and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects). Timothée Chalamet, hero of the Dune saga, plays Jo's best friend, Laurie.

Facing this young generation, we find names of actors already recognized. Meryl Streep makes an appearance, as do Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Louis Garrel (The Three Musketeers).

If you haven't seen this feature film, go ahead: Netflix is ​​removing it from its catalog on November 23, 2023. Dr. March's Daughters has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for most award shows. It was nominated for 6 Oscars in 2020, in the categories of best film, best actress and best supporting actress.