You only have a few days left to see the brilliant sequel to the best horror film of all time

Hurry up to check out this very successful sequel to the best horror film of all time: it's leaving Netflix very soon.

Making a sequel to the best horror film of all time was a damn risky bet. So when the film is successful, you absolutely have to watch it. And hurry up and watch it, because it's leaving Netflix in the next few days, on December 22.

Doctor Sleep is the little-known sequel to The Shining, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece considered one of the best horror films in cinema and above all one of the best films in short. Like the 1980 film before it, this feature film released in 2019 is adapted from a novel by Stephen King. In Doctor Sleep, we follow the adventures of Danny Torrance, the son of the writer played by Jack Nicholson, who roamed the Overlook hotel on his bike and repeated “redrum” in a disturbing manner. He possessed the "Shining", a disturbing extrasensory gift.

As an adult, Danny is still traumatized by the events that occurred in his childhood and which led to the death of his father. While he has learned to live with and above all to control his extrasensory gift, his daily life is turned upside down by his meeting with a teenager who has the same powers as him.

Series fans of horror will be delighted to learn that it is Mike Flanagan, to whom we owe notably The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor or more recently The Fall of the House of Usher, who directed the sequel to The Shining.

In the casting, there are also well-known faces who complete the cast, with Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge, Star Wars) in the role of adult Danny Torrance and Rebecca Ferguson (Silo, Mission: Impossible) who plays the formidable Rose Claque. Jacob Tremblay (Room), Kylieh Curran (The House of Usher Falls) and Cliff Curtis (Avatar) are also in the film.

If The Shining was disturbing and terrifying thanks to the deadly atmosphere it gave off, it had generated an open conflict between Stephen King, author of the novel, and Stanley Kubrick. The writer in fact hated the filmmaker's adaptation which, according to him, took too many liberties with his work. Which did not prevent it from becoming a cult film for generations of spectators.

Conversely, Stephen King approves of this film version of Doctor Sleep. Rightly so, since, if it never rose to the rank of its predecessor, it succeeds in bridging the gap between Kubrick's film and the work of Stephen King with intelligence, while evoking the question of the weight of the trauma of the child on the adult.