You have a few days left to see one of the best Danish films before it disappears from Netflix

Netflix is ​​soon removing this Danish drama released in 2021 from its catalog. You only have a few days left to see this Oscar-winning work.

Every month, Netflix sorts things out to make room for new releases of the moment, to the detriment of certain feature films or certain acclaimed series. In a few days, one of the best films of 2021 will leave the streaming platform. You therefore have until December 1st before seeing (or rewatching) this feature film with excellent reviews from the press and the public.

Directed by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk was a real phenomenon at the time of its release on May 19, 2021 in France. Before that, this Danish-Swedish-Dutch drama received an honorary label at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival (edition canceled due to Covid) before winning the César for Best Foreign Film the following year. Above all, in 2021, it was awarded the prestigious Oscar for Best International Film.

The plot follows four high school teachers in their forties. To spice up their rather dull lives, they take on the challenge of testing the crazy theory of a Norwegian scientist. According to him, by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in the blood, it is possible to significantly improve one's personal and professional life. By putting this obscure theory into practice, the four friends end up losing control of their lives...

Drunk is neither a plea nor an indictment film for or against the consumption of alcohol. The director first decided to look at the drinking culture among Danish youth, drawing inspiration from the story of his 19-year-old daughter, Ida. She unfortunately died in a car accident four days after the start of filming on the film.

Thomas Vinterberg then decides to change the moral of the film, which obviously denounces the harmful effects of alcohol abuse while celebrating the carelessness of youth and their intoxication with life. For this subtle blend, Drunk was praised by critics and the public. Its final scene (which we won't reveal to you so as not to spoil the surprise) is probably one of the best of the year of its release.

In the casting of Drunk, fans of Hollywood cinema will recognize the Danish actor of the moment: Mads Mikkelsen. Recently in the casting of huge franchises, such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny or Fantastic Beasts, he was revealed to the general public as the villain of Casino Royale or as the interpreter of Hannibal Lecter in the series released between 2013 and 2015.

He plays alongside other lesser-known actors on the international scene, such as Thomas Bo Larsen (The Hunt), Maria Bonnevie (Dina), Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe (The Old Fight).

Drunk is available on Netflix until December 1, 2023. After this date, it will leave the streaming platform. If you haven't seen it yet, or want to watch it again, go for it!