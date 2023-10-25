You have a few days left to avoid the price increase on this streaming platform

This streaming platform is increasing its prices and changing its subscriptions from November 1, 2023. Here's how to reduce the price increase.

The audiovisual landscape is more competitive than ever. Several streaming platforms, once very advantageous, are now increasing their prices. After Netflix, it's Disney's turn to completely review its subscription plans, increasing prices in the process.

Please note, this change is happening very quickly: from November 1, 2023, the streaming platform focused on family productions and current blockbusters is going from a single offer at 8.99 euros per month (with all the advantages) to three separate subscriptions. On this date, the offer with all the advantages therefore increases by 3 euros, or 11.99 euros per month.

But this will not be the only subscription that the streaming platform will offer, since it will be possible to subscribe to less advantageous, but cheaper, offers. One will notably contain a viewing interspersed with advertisements. Here are details of the Disney subscriptions available on November 1, 2023:

There is a solution to avoid rising prices, but we will have to act quickly. If you are not yet a subscriber, simply subscribe to Disney's annual subscription before November 1, 2023. For 89.90 euros paid in one go, you will benefit from all the advantages present in the old subscription, until the next due date 12 months later.

If you're already a Disney subscriber, there's no way to keep the old benefits at the same price without unsubscribing. It is possible to cancel your subscription to subscribe to an annual subscription before November 1st.

It is also possible to cancel your subscription on November 1st to subscribe to the Standard offer, at 8.99 euros per month. It won't have as much of an edge as before, but if you're not using Disney on 4 screens at the same time and enjoying HDR or Dolby Atmos sound, you won't notice the difference.

This is not the only change that will be made to Disney in the future, since the platform plans to end account sharing. For now, trials are only taking place in India, but the company is already planning “tactics to boost monetization in 2024.”