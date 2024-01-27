You don't have much time left to see this cult zombie film starring a Hollywood superstar on Netflix

Hurry up to see this zombie film that has become a must for fans of the genre, it won't be around for much longer on Netflix.

Streaming platforms are constantly seeking to renew themselves to make room for new releases or to diversify their offerings. And certain programs that have had their day suffer and find themselves leaving the catalog. In a few days, Netflix is ​​parting ways with one of the most popular zombie films at the box office. Don’t wait to see or review it!

When it was released in 2013, World War Z seduced spectators by mixing horrific anguish with a story considered relatively convincing by the public. This feature film directed by Marc Foster (Quantum of Solace, Neverlands) follows the story of Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator, who finds himself witnessing an unusual situation: the world seems to have sunk into darkness. total chaos, everyone attacking others for no reason. Gerry then discovers that a deadly virus seems to be spreading and sets out to discover the origin of this evil and destroy it.

World War Z is not based on an entirely original screenplay since it is an adaptation of the eponymous novel written by Max Brooks and published in 2006. To play the main character of the film, Marc Foster chose a face well known to the public, since it is Brad Pitt (Troy, Fight Club, Babylon, Mr

Upon its release, critics were relatively seduced by the entertainment that the film offered, without being transcended by Marc Foster's proposal, particularly from the point of view of the scenario which was sometimes considered too simple in its political content by certain media. On the other hand, World War Z had a very good public success, which is particularly reflected in the global box office figures: the film garnered more than $540 million in revenue worldwide, becoming the number one zombie film the most profitable of all time according to information from JP's Box Office.

If you want to discover or rediscover World War Z, don't delay: Netflix removes it from its catalog on January 31. So you only have a few days left to watch it before it disappears from the streaming platform.