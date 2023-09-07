You discovered them as children in Harry Potter, these actors have grown up and are now parents

We knew them as children on the big screen, we saw them grow up in the cinema from adolescence to adulthood, now some of the Harry Potter actors are young parents!

Be careful, a little bit of old age in perspective! The Harry Potter saga has made generations of spectators dream from 1997 (date of publication of the first book) to the present day. Unlike other franchises, such as The Hunger Games or Divergent, which feature adults, the eight films kept the same actors to play young wizards, from 2001 to 2011. Aged around ten years in the first, so we were able to see them grow up on screen.

When Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the final film in the saga, was released, these young actors were now in their twenties. Some, like Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson, became real stars as adults, while others remained associated with their youthful roles and gradually disappeared from the screens. While the film saga ended 12 years ago, some are in their thirties and already parents!

This is the case of two members of the flagship Harry Potter trio. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title role, became the father of a little boy in April 2023 with his partner, Erin Drake. Rupert Grint, interpreter of the unforgettable Ron Weasley, also gave birth to a little girl, Wednesday, in May 2020. For her part, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) has not revealed any information regarding her desire or not to have children one day. Officially, she is not a mother.

But these are not the only actors in the franchise who have become parents in recent years, or who will be soon! Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight films, announced her first pregnancy on April 28, 2023, a year after her marriage to her partner Andrew Lococo. For his part, Oliver Phelps, actor who played one of the Weasley twins, has been a father since 2016, just like Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan), who had a son in 2021. The Harry Potter family has definitely grown!