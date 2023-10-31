You can have access to all streaming platforms and save big by doing this

Subscribing to streaming platforms is getting more and more expensive, but you can earn 34 euros per month and have access to all sites by doing this.

The streaming market is becoming more and more complicated and it's difficult for users to navigate. Each platform has must-have programs and all are gradually increasing their prices.

Financially, you sometimes have to make choices, and it becomes more and more complex to be constantly up to date with the latest film trends or series. However, there is a solution to amortize the cost of subscriptions while still having access to the major streaming platforms on the market.

By subscribing to the Canal Ciné series subscription, you can have access to a large number of streaming platforms: MyCanal first, but also Apple TV, Disney, Netflix, OCS and Paramount. All for the sum of 34.99 euros per month. For those under 26, this subscription costs just 22.99 euros per month.

If this represents an investment, this subscription remains cheaper than the accumulation of all the offers of these streaming platforms without advertisements. By subscribing to all these platforms one by one, the cost would amount to 68.94 euros per month! The Canal Ciné Séries subscription therefore saves exactly 33.95 euros. To subscribe to Canal Ciné Séries, simply click here.

Connoisseurs will note, however, that this offer does not include a Prime Video subscription. If you absolutely want to have access to this streaming platform, simply subscribe to an Amazon subscription for at least 6.99 euros per month.

By combining this subscription to the Canal offer, you will have access to all streaming platforms available on the French market for 41.98 euros per month. That’s still a savings of €34.

If you really want to have access to ALL of the French streaming offering, you also need to subscribe to Prime Video's Warner pass, at 9.99 euros per month, to discover HBO series like The Last of Us or Succession. And if you are not ready for this additional investment, you will already have many programs to watch with the platforms accessible via Canal Ciné Séries.