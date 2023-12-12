Wonka: the review enchanted by the film with Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet plays the title role of the film “Wonka”, which returns to the origins of Roald Dahl’s incredible chocolatier, in a film released in cinemas this Wednesday, December 13.

How did Willy Wonka become the famous chocolatier who distributes golden tickets and changes the life of young Charlie in Roald Dahl's novel? This is what the musical film Wonka, released in cinemas this Wednesday, December 13, will reveal to the public who will go to cinemas.

After Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, it is Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call me by your name) who launches into the interpretation of the whimsical chocolatier, in his youth. And the critics were seduced by this feature film directed by Paul King, to whom we owe the two Paddington films.

In the cast of the film, we also find several figures of British cinema, such as Hugh Grant in the shoes of the irresistible Oompa Loompa, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman but also the actors Calah Lane and Keegan-Michael Key.

For the holidays, Wonka is offering a musical fable that should bring families together, according to the press. Wonka is thus “a charming musical full of tasty ideas” (Télérama), “wise and childish” (Le Figaro) “an enthusiastic, family and very sweet film” (La Voix du Nord).

The specialized magazine Première praised “a superb pure sugar musical comedy” which fully embraces its ambition, “often hilarious”. For its part, Le Monde finds that Wonka "delights with his attention to detail and lightness" and praises Timothée Chalamet's performance as "optimistic and energetic", when GQ invites the public to "enjoy what is undoubtedly the "the sweetest story on screen since that of a little bear who wears a duffle coat" (in reference to Paddington).

Based on these reviews, Wonka seems to be the perfect film to watch with your kids over the Christmas holidays. Familyscope recommends the film for ages 7 and over, while the United Kingdom has rated the film "PG", meaning it is suitable for ages 8 and up. So you know what to do to keep the little ones busy during the holiday periods!