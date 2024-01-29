Will the “Percy Jackson” series have a season 2 on Disney?

The final episode of “Percy Jackson” was uploaded on Disney this Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Is there reason to hope for a sequel?

This is the success of recent weeks on Disney. Since the release of its first episode on December 20, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a real success on the streaming platform, with subscribers responding every Tuesday to the posting of episodes which follow the adventures of demigods who attempt to avoid a war between the deities of Olympus, their parents. The last of the first season was released on January 30, 2024.

Fans of the Rick Riordan saga and others were able to discover the conclusion, which is also that of the first volume. For the moment, we do not know if the series will be entitled to a season 2, this having not been confirmed by the creators or by Disney.

Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Jon Steinberg confirmed that “nothing has been ordered yet.” However, he also confirmed that they are already working on a potential season 2. "I hope this work becomes a little more official sooner rather than later."

We will therefore have to wait for formalization to know whether or not Percy Jackson will return for a season 2. However, the audiences should allow this renewal, since the series has been at the top of Disney's most viewed programs since its first episode, according to data from the Flixpatrol website.

If season 2 of Percy Jackson is confirmed, it should resume the plot of the second volume written by Rick Riordan. Entitled The Sea of ​​Monsters, this work covers the adventures of Poseidon's son. This time, he goes in search of the Golden Fleece...