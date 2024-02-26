Why were Alain Delon's weapons seized by the police?

72 firearms were seized by the gendarmes in the property of Alain Delon in Douchy, following a court decision. Explanations.

On February 22, 2024, 72 firearms were confiscated by the gendarmes in the home of Alain Delon, in Douchy. Le Parisien tells us that this intervention is directly linked to a court decision, which requested that the shooting weapons and collector's weapons of the 88-year-old actor be seized.

On February 27, the Montargis public prosecutor published a press release on Twitter about the seizure of firearms at the Samurai's home. “The first investigations revealed that Alain Delon did not benefit from any authorization allowing him to possess a firearm,” it is written. The prosecution also details that 72 firearms, including categories A and B, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition were seized. “The investigation continues into charges of illegal distribution of weapons, acquisition and illegal possession of category A, B and C weapons,” it is also specified.

Alain Delon's firearms were already in the media spotlight in 2011. While his youngest child, Alain-Fabien Delon, then aged 17, was organizing a party in his father's apartment in Geneva, a Spanish teenager was seriously injured by gunfire. The shooting was later ruled accidental. The actor was absent.

For its part, Le Parisien mentions the desire not to take further risks due to the actor's state of health and the heightened tensions within his children. Alain Delon was placed under judicial supervision on January 29. Although he can still carry out several daily acts, the most important ones have been entrusted to one of his agents. Because his state of health remains worrying for those close to him, the actor having stopped his treatments since August 2023 at the request of his films, Anthony and Alain-Fabien Delon. The first criticized his sister, Anouchka Delon, at the start of the year for not having informed him of their father's "cognitive deterioration".

In the columns of Le Parisien, the investigations highlighted the conclusion of a general practitioner who had examined Alain Delon during last summer. The latter noted that the actor's morale "was low", highlighting "a state of physical and psychological exhaustion with a major suicidal risk".