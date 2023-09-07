Why is Jean Dujardin responsible for opening the Rugby World Cup?

Actor Jean Dujardin is one of the personalities requested for the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup, this Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Stade de France. Which is no surprise for this oval enthusiast.

There will not only be athletes on the lawn of the Stade de France this Friday. Several personalities from the entertainment world have been called upon for the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. This begins at 8 p.m. this September 8, 2023, one hour before the competition kicks off with the meeting between France and New Zealand. Among the stars that we can see this evening, moviegoers will note the presence of Jean Dujardin.

The French actor, Oscar winner in 2012 for his performance in “The Artist”, was asked to play one of the main roles in this opening ceremony. And it's not so much a surprise when we know that Jean Dujardin not only has an international aura since his Oscar, but that he is also a big rugby fan. He notably played in the Rueil-Malmaison club in his youth, just like his brothers. His father himself played rugby alongside his career as a construction company manager, while he is friends with Marc Lièvremont, former coach of the French XV.

Since his childhood, the actor has retained this passion for the oval ball. In 2021 with GQ, Antoine Dupont revealed that he had been closely following the French "I've loved the team for a few months. He writes to me before and after every match."

It is therefore quite natural that the actor was asked to be one of the major figures of the World Cup. He was notably responsible for carrying out the draw for the World Cup, before being responsible for the opening ceremony. Jean Dujardin thus co-wrote one of the highlights of the evening, which will highlight “French know-how and art of living” with show designer Olivier Ferracci and director Nora Matthey.

He is also one of its main performers, playing a baker in 1950s France alongside prima ballerina Alice Renavand. And after this interlude, which will honor the France of yesteryear, it's time for the match, which should also offer a great spectacle.