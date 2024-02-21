Who is Isild Le Besco, who plans to file a complaint against Benoît Jacquot and Jacques Doillon?

After Judith Godrèche, actress and director Isild Le Besco denounces the behavior of filmmakers Benoît Jacquot and Jacques Doillon.

“A destructive influence, a loss of self”. It is with these words that Isild Le Besco describes his relationship with Benoît Jacquot in Le Parisien. The actress and director, revealed in Sade and subsequently seen in Mon roi, Au fond des fois and A tout de suite, denounces the behavior of the filmmaker but also of Jacques Doillon, also considering filing a complaint against the two directors, continued to the speech of Judith Godrèche at the beginning of 2024 who accuses the same two filmmakers of rape.

Born on November 22, 1982, Isild Le Besco is the daughter of actress Catherine Belkhodja and sister of director Maïwenn Le Besco. Revealed in 1999 in the film Sade by Benoît Jacquot, she was nominated for a César for Most Promising Actress for this role. She was also nominated in 2002 for the film Roberto Succo by Cédric Kahn. Isild Le Besco has mainly distinguished herself in independent cinema, notably in films by Benoît Jacquot such as A tout de suite, L'intouchable and Au fond des bois. She has also written and directed her own films: Demi-tarif (2004), Charly (2007), Bas-fonds (2009), Little Boy (2014) and Connemara (2023).

Isild Le Besco had a "relationship" with Benoît Jacquot, 52 years old at the time, when she was 16 years old, in 1999. In the columns of Le Monde Today, Maïwenn Le Besco's sister recognizes “psychological or physical violence” on the part of the filmmaker, who refutes any physical violence. Isild Le Besco also accuses Jacques Doillon of having taken away a role from her after several weeks of work after she refused his advances when she was 17 years old. The director denounced “lies”.

Following this relationship with Benoît Jacquot, Isild Le Besco believes that "a large part of [his] life was wasted" in Le Parisien: "As I experienced this relationship at 16, it was constitutive of my personality . One hold begets other holds. Afterwards, I experienced even worse things with other men because I was ready to crush myself for someone." She does not rule out filing a complaint against the two directors in the future.