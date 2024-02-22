Where and when to watch “Anatomy of a Fall” streaming?

Big favorite for the 2024 Césars and nominated five times for the Oscars, “Anatomy of a Fall” is undoubtedly the film to see at the moment. We detail your options for discovering it in legal streaming.

If you've never heard of Anatomy of a Fall, you probably live in a cave. Winner of a Palme d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, a controversy following the political speech of its director Justine Triet, favorite of the Césars, two Golden Globes and five Oscar nominations, this French legal drama is the cinema event of these last months.

Anatomy of a Fall is nominated 11 times for the Césars, this Friday February 23, 2024: Best film, Best direction, Best actress, Best actor in a supporting role (twice), Best male actor, Best original screenplay, Best scenery, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Sound. If the competition is tough (notably with The Animal Kingdom), it should nevertheless come away without much difficulty with several awards, and remains one of the big favorites to win the sesame: the César for Best Film.

If you haven't yet discovered Anatomy of a Fall to make up your own mind, don't panic: Justine Triet's film is still showing on the big screen in some cinemas. Moreover, it arrives very quickly in streaming: already available for purchase and rental, it is put online on the streaming platform MyCanal the day after the Césars, on Saturday February 24. In addition, Canal is broadcasting the film this Tuesday, February 27. However, you must have a subscription to the encrypted channel to watch it on television.

Anatomy of a Fall is a legal drama that follows the character of an author accused of murdering her husband. The film follows his entire journey, from the investigation to the trial until his judgment. Beyond offering a reinvention of the trial film, Anatomy of a Fall shines for its writing of a complex female character, but also of the death of a couple, while asking fundamental questions about the way in which the facts can be twisted according to our desires when the intimate becomes public. Directed by Justine Triet (Sibyl, Victoria, The Battle of Solferino), Anatomy of a Fall brings together Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest), Swann Arlaud (Little Peasant) and Antoine Reinartz (120 Beats Per Minute).