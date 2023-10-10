When Niels Schneider admitted his love at first sight for Virginie Efira: “As soon as I was next to her, there was panic”

Glamorous couple of French cinema, Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider met on the set of the film “Un amour impossible”. The start of their romance, however, was not easy for the actor.

Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider have formed one of the most glamorous couples in French cinema since 2018. Their romance has been going strong for five years, the couple even having welcomed a little boy in August 2023. The two actors naturally got together. met on a film set, that of the film An Impossible Love.

Directed by Catherine Corsini, this feature film released on November 7, 2018 is the adaptation of the novel by Christine Angot. The two actors play two lovers who are torn apart in France in the 1950s, especially when a child is born from their love affair.

If their character's relationship is terribly complex in the feature film, that experienced behind the scenes by the two actors is fortunately very different. Even if the beginnings of their relationship may have been tumultuous to experience, as Niels Schneider was able to confide in the show I love you etc. by Daphné Burki, in January 2020: “I was certain that we were going to experience a story, but as soon as I was next to her, there was panic”.

The actor also admits to having felt an immediate “love at first sight” for Virginie Efira. But Niels Schneider was totally intimidated by the Franco-Belgian actress, so much so that the rest of the film crew were convinced they hated each other. "We didn't say a word to each other. When there were just three of us, for example, and one person left, I said to myself: 'Oh no, I'm going to be alone next to her.'

Fortunately, the actor ended up overcoming his shyness: "The attraction I felt for her was so strong that I didn't see how we could have had a relationship other than the one I expected. Virginie dazzled me. I I threw myself into the water.

And his love at first sight was mutual. “The way she looks at me and looks at women pleases me terribly,” Virginie Efira confided to Madame Figaro. And since then, they haven't left each other.