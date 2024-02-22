We (finally) know when The Boys season 4 will air

Prime Video's most popular series returns soon for a new season as bloody and shocking as ever. Find out the release date for The Boys season 4.

Season 4 of The Boys was a long time coming. But fans can now breathe easy because the release date for the next round of episodes has finally been revealed by Amazon. The first three episodes will be available on Prime Video on June 13, 2024, the launch date of the new season. Then, one episode will be broadcast each week, until the finale scheduled for July 18, 2024. In total, season 4 of The Boys is made up of 8 episodes.

This new season of the trashy and satirical superhero series will also raise the stakes of the series to another level. Victoria Neuman moves closer to the presidency with the help of the Protector, more powerful than ever. For his part, Butcher's days are numbered while he has, in addition, lost his leader of the Boys (who no longer trust him) and Becca's son. But the Boys must put aside their differences and learn to trust each other again to save the world before it's too late.

In the cast of this fourth season, we find the memorable faces of The Boys: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit , and Cameron Crovetti all come back. And new faces will spice things up, like Susan Heyward (Powers), Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead).

To refresh your memory before June 14, it is possible to watch the first three seasons of The Boys on Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video, available for subscription for 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year.