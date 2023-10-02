“We are made to get along” on France 2: Pascal Elbé was inspired by his own story

France 2 is broadcasting the romantic comedy “We are made to get along” this Tuesday evening at 9:10 p.m. Pascal Elbé was inspired by his own story for this feature film which he also directed.

In 2021, French spectators discovered “We are made to get along” in cinemas, a romantic comedy which deals, in particular, with disability. Directed by Pascal Elbé, who also plays the main character, the feature film is broadcast this Tuesday, October 3 on France 2, at 9:10 p.m.

In the film, Pascal Elbé plays a man who loses his hearing. The actor and director told Le Parisien, at the time of the film's cinema release, that he was inspired by his own story when writing the screenplay. He confided that he himself suffered from hearing problems.

“My loved ones could no longer bear having to repeat everything,” explains the actor. “And one day, I found myself in difficulty facing an actor who spoke very softly: that was the last straw.” Pascal Elbé also details to the national media that he “missed certain things because of [his] hard of hearing”. Now he has a device to help him.

From this experience, the actor drew comic situations for this film, which deals more with solitude and the listening we provide to others. Pascal Elbé was, for a time, worried that the revelation of the loss of his hearing would have harmful consequences on his career. "But it would have been dishonest to pretend that the misunderstanding was 'a friend of mine'. If that scares some people, then those are not the people I want to work with."

“We are made to get along” is a romantic film to discover on France 2 this Tuesday, September 3. It is also available on most VOD platforms, such as Canal, Google Play, Apple TV and Amazon, for purchase and rental only.