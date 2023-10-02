Victim of a stroke during filming, Catherine Deneuve had incredible luck

Today starring in the film “Bernadette”, Catherine Deneuve suffered a stroke during filming four years ago. However, she was very lucky on set.

She had extraordinary luck. Catherine Deneuve gave her fans a big scare in November 2019. The one who plays the ex-first lady in the film “Bernadette” at the cinema this Wednesday, October 4, had suffered a stroke even while she was in the process of to shoot a film.

An ischemic stroke is caused by insufficient blood and oxygen supply to the brain, usually due to a clot. If you are not taken care of quickly, the consequences can be serious. But Catherine Deneuve benefited from a twist of fate.

The French actress was filming scenes in a hospital when she suffered a stroke. She played the mother of a seriously ill man in the film “De son vivant” by Emmanuelle Bercot. The actress was therefore able to be treated very quickly by doctors.

“Being hospitalized in an emergency, on the very location of your filming, that has never happened to anyone. It’s absolutely incredible,” Catherine Deneuve told Elle, in 2021.

Doctors quickly discovered that Catherine Deneuve was the victim of a “very limited, and therefore reversible” stroke, which had “not affected the brain”, her family announced in 2019. From now on, Catherine Deneuve is doing much better. “I had a very slight distress and then there it was,” she remembered on the set of Quotidien, in November 2021. “I was extremely lucky, it was something that was ultimately quite light, with painful consequences, but quite light."

Catherine Deneuve has in fact been able to return to the plateau since, after rehabilitation and several months of convalescence.