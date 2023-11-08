“Vice-Versa 2” will be released in theaters, here is the date and trailer for the sequel to the Pixar film

The successful 2015 Pixar film will have a sequel, planned for 2024. A first trailer for “Vice-Versa 2”, revealing a new character, has been posted online.

Ready to dive back into the mind of young Riley? Vice-Versa, a successful Pixar film released in 2015 in which we followed the emotions of an 11-year-old pre-teen girl, will be entitled to a sequel nine years later.

A first trailer has just been revealed this Thursday, November 9, 2023. In these new images, a new emotion takes place in Riley's mind: after Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust , make way for Anxiety!

In this new emotion, we learn that the young girl is now 13 years old. And the time for the adolescent crisis has visibly come, since the seat of emotions becomes a chaotic place with a precarious balance! You can check out the first images from Vice-Versa 2 below.

Vice-Versa 2 is a project only announced in 2022, during the Disney D23 exhibition. The screenplay is once again written by Meg LeFauve, who had already worked on the first oops, while Kelsey Mann is responsible for directing.

The sequel to Vice-Versa will be available in a few months on cinema screens. In the United States, the announced date is June 14, 2024. For the moment, the French date has not been made official, but Disney has announced that the film will be released in our cinemas in June 2024. A little more patience !