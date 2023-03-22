Up: Season 2 confirmed by Netflix, when?

IN PLACE NETFLIX. Netflix has just confirmed season 2 of the series "En place" by Jean-Pascal Zadi. The series should arrive "soon" on the streaming platform.

[Updated March 22, 2023 at 5:05 p.m.] After being elected President of the Republic, it is now time to govern for Stéphane Blé. Netflix has just confirmed with a small trailer the upcoming release of Season 2 of In Place. For the time being, no release date has been given for the series by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan, the platform contenting itself with saying that the new episodes will be available “soon”.

The series En Place is available on Netflix since Friday, January 20, 2023. In the first season, Jean-Pascal Zadi plays an idealistic educator who accidentally finds himself in the middle of the presidential election race. In the cast of the En Place series, we therefore find Jean-Pascal Zadi in the main role, but also Eric Judor, Benoît Poelvoorde, Marina Foïs, Panayotis Pascot, Fadily Camara, Fary or even Pierre-Emmanuel Barré. We do not yet know the cast of season 2.

