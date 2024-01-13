True Detective Night Country: where and when to see season 4 of the cult series?

The fourth season of “True Detective” premieres in the United States this Sunday, January 14. But where and at what time can you see it in France?

A sordid new police investigation promises to captivate viewers in January. Four years after its third season (and ten years after the series' launch on HBO), True Detective returns for a new round of episodes, titled Night Country.

In this fourth season of the critically acclaimed police anthology series for its seasons 1 and 3, we now follow a new duo of inspectors (Jodie Foster and Kali Reis) investigating the disappearance of six men in a police station. Alaska search.

The first episode of this season 4 is broadcast on HBO in the United States this Sunday, January 14, 2024. But don't panic, it will be possible to see it in France. While waiting for the arrival of the Max platform in our region, the programs of the American prestige channel are put online on another streaming platform.

True Detective: Night Country will be available to watch on Prime Video. Note, however, that subscribing alone to the Amazon streaming platform will not be enough for French subscribers, since you must also subscribe to the Warner pass to have access to HBO content. For this, you have to pay 9.99 euros per month, in addition to the Prime Video subscription which already costs 6.99 euros per month.

This new season of True Detective is made up of six episodes, each broadcast overnight from Sunday to Monday in France. The first will therefore be seen on the night of January 14 to 15, 2024, around 3 a.m., on US 24.

Nostalgic fans can also immerse themselves in the first season of True Detective, with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the cast. This is available on Prime Video without additional subscription to the Warner pass.