Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci, lovers, make their relationship official for the first time on a red carpet

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton appeared for the first time since announcing their romantic relationship on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival. In images, in pictures.

This is the couple no one saw coming. Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have been a very discreet couple since October 2022, when they met at the Lumière Festival in Lyon. They had never appeared publicly together until this Thursday, October 19, 2023: the 59-year-old actress and the 65-year-old director appeared hand in hand on the red carpet of the film Diabolik Chi Sei? at the 18th Rome Film Festival.

On the red carpet, the couple appeared as happy as they were accomplices and above all made their relationship official for the first time to the general public. In August 2023, Monica Bellucci sang the praises of her new companion, detailing in the columns of Harper's Bazaar Spain that she had found "a wonderful mind" and "a spectacular soul".

Before finding love in the arms of Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci was married for fourteen years to Vincent Cassel. They had two daughters together, Deva and Leonie, before separating in 2013. Subsequently, in 2019, Monica Bellucci appeared on the arm of French sculptor Nicolas Lefebvre, but their relationship did not last.

For his part, the director of Edward Scissorhands was married for four years to German artist Lena Gieseke, before finding love in the arms of actress Lisa Marie, who starred in several of his movies. But his most famous romance remains the one he was able to maintain with Helena Bonham Carter, met on the set of Planet of the Apes in 2001. They had two children, before separating in 2014.