Tickling on France 2: Andréa Bescond was inspired by her own true story

France 2 is broadcasting “Les chatouilles” this Sunday, October 1, 2023, a film by and with the dancer and actress Andréa Bescond, who recounts the trauma linked to the rape she suffered as a child.

The film not to be missed on the TV program this Sunday October 1 is, without a doubt, “Les chatouilles”, broadcast on France 2 at 9:10 p.m. Directed by Eric Metayer and Andréa Bescond, this feature film is inspired by the drama experienced by the latter, even if the main character does not bear her name. In this dramatic film, 9-year-old Odette is the victim of rape by one of her parents' friends without them realizing it. Having become an adult and a dancer, she fights against the consequences of this trauma.

“As soon as he could, this friend of my parents imposed 'tickling' sessions on me for several years, as he called it,” recalls Andréa Bescond at the microphone of Marie Claire. "When we slept at his house, he loved to penetrate me with his fingers when his sons and my brother were asleep. I must have buried all that, unconsciously, because I encountered him often afterwards. I knew he had me did something, but what? The memories started coming back when I had boyfriends."

It was when she was 19 and encountered her attacker in the street that she had a flash and remembered what she had suffered. Andréa Bescond tells Le Monde about her "descent into hell" and plunges into drugs and alcohol: "I felt guilty for having been complicit in that [...] As an adult, I blamed myself for it and followed it made me pay. For me, I was a whore, I was worthless, my body was worthless, I was stupid, mean, vicious."

It was when she was 24 that the dancer and actress decided to file a complaint, when she learned that he was going to become a grandfather. Three years later, her attacker was sentenced to ten years in prison, having attacked other children. He ultimately spent seven years behind bars.

“The paradox is that part of my family questioned my story after the trial,” recalls Andréa Bescond, still with Marie Claire, even after having heard the confessions of my attacker, who asked for forgiveness. to my parents. Family denial is the second trauma after rape."

From this crime and its consequences both on an intimate and family level, Andréa Bescond drew an autobiographical play, “The Dance of Anger”, written in 2014. Following the success of the play, it was adapted into a film, released in 2018 and today broadcast on France 2.