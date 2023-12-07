This thrilling thriller is the best movie to watch this week on Netflix

Breathtaking thriller, XXL cast and apocalyptic atmosphere: here is the best film to watch on Netflix this week.

It is increasingly difficult to choose which program to watch to relax at the end of the day. You have to decide, alone or sometimes with others, between a film or a series, but also the streaming platform to turn to, before choosing the program that will occupy the evening. This week, we're helping you by offering you the best film to watch in streaming.

If there is a feature film to watch in the coming days, it is definitely The World After Us, available on Netflix since Friday, December 8, 2023. Directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and produced by the Obama couple , this psychological thriller without downtime is the adaptation of the novel of the same name, published by Rumaan Alam in 2020.

It follows an American family, on vacation in a rented house on Long Island. Their heavenly stay is interrupted by two strangers, who claim to be the owners of the villa and tell them that a mysterious power outage is hitting the country. Result: there is no more television, telephone, information, GPS signal or internet. The threat of a cyberattack is raised, while uncertainty grips the tenants: can they really trust their hosts, or is the country really falling into total paralysis?

In addition to an intriguing pitch, The World After Us brings together a five-star cast of American stars well known to the public. Julia Roberts plays here a suspicious woman, light years away from the sunny roles that made her known several years ago. She stars opposite Ethan Hawke (the Before trilogy and more recently Black Phone), Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight) and Kevin Bacon (Footloose).

The World After Us manages to deliver a captivating thriller from its opening minutes without revealing the tricks it has up its sleeve until the finale. We quickly understand that the feature film questions several elements of Western civilization, notably our addiction to digital technology, racist prejudices, our reaction to chaos or even our relationship to others, to the uncertain and to the foreign. .

Sam Esmail's latest production then proves to be as profound (even sometimes disturbing since it questions the fragility of our society) as it is breathtaking, served by an inspired staging which has everything to seduce the critics but also the public. The World After Us is available to watch this Friday on Netflix, and we won't be surprised if its name is mentioned during the Oscar race in the months that follow.