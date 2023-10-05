This site offers the perfect film to watch as a couple: you will find the rare pearl even if you have different tastes

If you want to enjoy a romantic evening and you don't know which film to choose to reconcile your opposing tastes, a site takes care of it for you.

Nothing better to spend a romantic evening than sitting on the sofa and watching a good film on television or streaming. But when you have radically different tastes, it's sometimes complicated to find the rare gem that reconciles the desires of each member of the couple.

A movie that combines romance and horror? Comedy and detective film? The search can be long, fruitless, and end up looking at nothing at all.

Fortunately, the Internet is an inexhaustible source of resources. And one of them allows you to find the ideal film to watch.

Date Night Movies allows you to select two films that you already like, one for each member of the couple, and which corresponds to your current desires.

The site then makes a selection of feature films that achieve the desired mix so that there is something for everyone.

So, if one of you likes sci-fi movies like Interstellar and the other likes drama movies like Her, Date Night Movies will suggest you try Matrix, Contact or Blade Runner 2049.

If one prefers The Notebook and the other Gladiator, the site invites you to discover historical films with a touch of romance, like Troy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or the essential Titanic.

Be careful though, the site is in English. You must therefore enter the English titles of the films to discover the rare gem.

Furthermore, it is not possible to know if the film is available on the streaming platform on which you are registered, or to specify that you have already seen this or that film. In any case, this promises to drastically reduce research that lasts hours on the sofa!