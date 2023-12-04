This romantic film with a singing star is leaving Netflix, hurry up to see it!

Netflix will soon remove this Hollywood romance starring a music star. You have a few days left to see it.

Romantic comedy fans, hurry up! Netflix will once again sort through its catalog in the coming days to make room for its new releases. As a result, certain programs will soon leave the streaming platform's catalog. This is the case of Marry Me, a romantic film par excellence released in February 2022 which will soon no longer be on Netflix. This romance features a pop star, who organizes his wedding in front of his audience. But a few seconds before, she discovers that her fiancé has been unfaithful and she breaks down.

The story doesn't end there, as the star then decides to make an impulsive decision and immediately marry a complete stranger, a mathematics professor, in the crowd. But can this budding love story really work when you come from two such different worlds?

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me owes a lot to its leading duo. Owen Wilson (Wonder, Loki) plays the complete stranger who finds himself married to a music star. And to interpret the latter, the casting directors chose a real singer: it is Jennifer Lopez who thus plays the leading role of Marry Me. A godsend since the interpreter of “On the floor” was able to slip in without too much fuss. problems in the shoes of a music star. In addition, she has a career in cinema.

The one nicknamed “J-Lo” was the headliner of The Mother, a hit Netflix film in 2023, but also the film Queens in 2019. On the romantic comedy side, she has already played in A Marriage Too Perfect but especially Coup lightning in Manhattan.

Upon its release in 2022, Marry Me divided critics. Le Parisien noted that the feature film "checks all the boxes of a romantic comedy" and that the whole thing "works, despite big strings". Ditto for Public, which hails a “fairy tale that’s a little silly but so romantic.” Conversely, Le Figaro and Télérama did not fall under the spell of this “telephone romance” (Le Figaro) “calibrated for Valentine’s Day” (Télérama). Fans of the genre should therefore find what they are looking for, but don't expect a revolution in the field either.

Marry Me isn’t staying on Netflix for long. This romantic comedy will indeed disappear from the streaming platform this Friday, December 8. Don’t delay if you want to discover it before it leaves! To see the film in streaming, you logically need a subscription to the platform, the price of which can vary between 5.99 euros per month (if you opt for an offer with advertisements) and 19.99 euros per month (for a premium subscription with all the advantages).