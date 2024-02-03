This popular medical series will soon end, find out the date of the last episodes

This popular medical series is ending soon, the last episodes will soon be broadcast on television in France.

Since Emergencies, medical series have been on the rise and have established themselves as essentials in the audiovisual landscape. Since then, several have made it big on television channels and then streaming platforms, from Grey's Anatomy to Dr House via The Good Doctor. One of them, broadcast since 2018 in the United States, is completing its broadcast in France this year with its final episode.

The Resident follows young doctor Devon Pravesh's internship at Chastain Hospital. Idealistic and full of great ideas, he is supervised by Doctor Conrad Hawkins, who absolutely does not follow medical books and does not hesitate to depart from conventions if this allows the improvement of the state of health of his patients.

In the cast of this medical fiction, series fans will recognize Matt Czuchry, who also distinguished himself in The Good Wife, but also Emily VanCamp, unforgettable in The Revenant. Manish Dayal (90210 Beverly Hills: Next Generation.), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones and the Clock of Destiny) and Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek, The Fall of the House of Usher) complete the cast.

In 2018, The Resident caused a sensation in the United States with the broadcast of its first season, which brought together an average of 7 million viewers on D 7. In France, the public was able to discover this medical series in 2020, in the middle of Covid. The success is less but 4.25 million spectators attend on average. However, the audiences (and this is quite common for this type of series) ended up eroding over the years, reaching 3 million viewers in the United States for its final season in 2022.

Like many fictions set in the hospital environment, The Resident saw its audiences impacted by Covid, and in particular the intrigues linked to the pandemic which followed. Furthermore, the series ended up losing several of its key figures, like Morris Chestnut and Emily VanCamp, before the finale.

The sixth and final season of The Resident begins broadcast in France on TF1 on February 7, 2024 at 9:10 p.m. Usually, the broadcast takes place over several weeks. With 13 episodes for this finale, we can expect to discover the last episode of the series during the month of March in France. It will also be possible to find the program in replay and streaming on TF1.