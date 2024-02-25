This new sulphurous thriller could become the new obsession of Netflix subscribers

Netflix is ​​releasing a new erotic and even sulphurous thriller online this week. A genre that is particularly appreciated by users of the streaming platform.

Just a few days after Valentine's Day, Netflix is ​​releasing a new thriller online that could become the new obsession of users of the streaming platform. Sultry and torrid, it uses a combination that regularly works to create an event among the subscribers of the audiovisual giant.

Mea Culpa is a film directed by Tyler Perry, who notably directed Why Did I Get Married? and who appeared in the films Gone Girl or Don't Look Up. The actor, screenwriter and director returns this time as a filmmaker. In detail, Mea Culpa follows a criminal lawyer, charged with defending an attractive painter accused of murder. But as desire gets involved and their relationship goes beyond the professional sphere, the lawyer becomes convinced that her client is truly hiding something.

In the casting, the heroine of Mea Culpa is played by star Kelly Rowland. And if her name rings a bell, it should: She was a member of Destiny's Child in the 1990s, alongside Beyonce, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin. Subsequently, she continued her career in music, before turning to television (X Factor, The Voice). She is also pursuing a career in cinema, as she has been seen in Freddy vs. Jason, Think Like a Man or 10 Dates to Seduce. In Mea Culpa, she stars opposite Trevante Rhodes, known for his roles in Moonlight (Oscar for Best Picture in 2017), Bird Box and Horse Soldiers.

Mea Culpa joins Netflix's slate of steamy original productions. It must be said that the streaming platform has succeeded in capturing the attention of its subscribers by offering this type of fiction where desire is at the heart of the story. On the series side, Elite does not deny its success by stringing together seasons since 2018, just like Sex/Life which attracted attention with its two seasons, Faux profil or even the sulphurous mini-series Obsession.

Films of the same genre are also extremely popular on the streaming platform, as proven by the phenomenal success of 365 Days and its sequel. Next up, Sex Life, a biopic series about porn star Rocco Siffredi, will be put online on Netflix. It is therefore a safe bet that Mea Culpa will also attract an audience of insiders and become the new obsession of the moment on the streaming platform.