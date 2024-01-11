This new high-altitude heist film will keep Netflix subscribers in suspense

Netflix subscribers can experience a new high-voltage heist film this weekend. This is the new thing to discover on the streaming platform this week!

The robbery of a plane with a loot of 500 million dollars in gold. This is the crazy program of the new film to discover on Netflix since January 12. The streaming platform released a feature-length action and heist film online on this date for its subscribers, which could become one of the events of the start of the year.

In Full Flight is a blockbuster directed by F. Gary Gray, filmmaker to whom we owe the films Men in Black: International, Fast and Furious 8 and the successful biopic NWA: Straight Outta Compton. This is not his first heist film since he had already directed Braquage à l'italienne in 2005.

In Full Flight tells the adventures of an experienced thief, tasked by the authorities with carrying out an impossible heist: a theft during a flight from London to Zurich. The FBI seeks to get their hands on $500 million in gold to fund a fearsome terrorist's cell, while the hero hopes this high-flying mission will clear him and his partners. To carry out this operation, he surrounds himself with a forger, a pilot, and a tech expert.

This new action film brings together a cast of faces well known to the general public. Comedian Kevin Hart, who played in Scary Movies and the reboot of Jumanji, plays the main role here. He stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show, Loki), Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Frenchman Jean Reno (Leon).

In Full Flight combines the ingredients of action and comedy to appeal to Netflix subscribers. If you liked the Mission: Impossible and Ocean (11, 12, 13...) franchises, this new American production should bring together all the elements to please you. And like all international heist films, it will be possible to travel around the world. The film crews were able to set up their cameras in Belfast (Northern Ireland), Venice (Italy), Miramare Castle (Italy) and even London.

To see In Full Flight in streaming, you therefore need a subscription to the Netflix platform active from January 12, 2024. Remember that the sector giant offers three subscriptions at the time of subscription: the first at 5.99 euros per month, cheaper but viewing is interrupted by advertisements, a standard one at 13.49 euros per month, and a premium offer with all possible advantages at 19.99 euros per month.