This new 8-episode action series has everything to become Netflix's new hit

The first American series of the year mixing comedy and action is coming to Netflix and could become the new binge-watching program on the streaming platform.

If the year 2024 has only just begun, Netflix is ​​not waiting to release its new features. This Thursday, January 4, subscribers to the streaming platform can discover a new American series in eight episodes, which mixes action and comedy. And if you liked Everything, everywhere all at once, this series might appeal to you.

The series in question, The Sun Brothers, does not explore the multiverse, but multiplies the references, notably to classics of Asian action cinema. In this new production, subscribers discover, in Taiwan, a settling of scores between several factions of the Triads which goes wrong. If hitman Charles Sun manages to escape, his father, a powerful gangster, is killed. The rest of his family living in California is now under threat.

The Sun Brothers is written and produced by several big names in American television: Byron Wu, who worked on American Horror Story, and Brad Falchuk, to whom we owe Nip/Tuck and Glee. Against a backdrop of tense chases and shootouts, it is above all the complex relationships within the family that are explored in a series that is more complex than it may appear.

This new saga therefore promises a great explosive spectacle which will be far from displeasing fans of Asian cinema from the 1990s, without forgetting a good dose of humor, between the family comedy and the American buddy movie.

In the casting, the most observant will perhaps recognize Justin Chien in the skin of the hitman, who played in Continuum (2018) or even The Resort (2021). His brother, the naive Bruce who has no knowledge of his family's criminal activities, is played by Sam Song Li, who could be seen in an episode of Better Call Saul or My First Times.

But this little-known cast in France is offset by the presence of the great Michelle Yeoh, in the role of the formidable matriarch. The Malaysian actress, internationally recognized in Tiger and Dragon, won the Oscar for best actress for her score in Everything, everywhere all at once last year. It thus reconnects with a style of cinema which had its heyday 50 years ago.

If you want to discover The Sun Brothers, you will need a Netflix subscription. The streaming platform is the only one to offer all eight episodes of the series which can therefore be binge-watched in just eight hours. For the moment, we do not know if a sequel could see the light of day. The fate of Brothers Sun will definitely depend on its audiences.