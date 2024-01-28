This nervous and distressing thriller is available for streaming, it is a masterpiece that you absolutely must have seen

If you are a fan of distressing but brilliantly written and performed thrillers like True Detective, this film is a must-see of the genre which must be (re)watched in streaming.

There are a lot of essential films in the history of the seventh art, but few leave an impression to the point of becoming timeless classics, even thirty years after their release. If you are a fan of police investigations and distressing but hard-hitting thrillers, here is a particularly disturbing and nervous masterpiece that you must have seen at least once in your life. And it is possible to see it quickly since it is currently available for streaming in France.

Released in 1991, The Silence of the Lambs is still a cult film that has traumatized generations of viewers. This sticky and terrifying thriller features a serial killer who sows terror by kidnapping and murdering young women in the American Midwest. A young FBI agent, Clarice Starling, is in charge of the investigation. To do this, she interviews the psychopath Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant and terrifying former psychiatrist, adept at cannibalism, who is the only one who can provide her with information to help her in her investigation. It is the adaptation of the best-seller of the same name written by Thomas Harris published in 1988.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, this thriller did not leave spectators who discovered this film at the cinema unscathed. The shock was such that it won five Oscars in 1992 and became one of the rare films to be a hit in the main categories (the Big Five): Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The Silence of the Lambs brings together many elements that make it not only an excellent horror film, but also one of the greatest thrillers of all time: the hunt for a serial killer, a sticky and distressing atmosphere, scenes macabre, disturbing clues that play with mysticism and metaphor, but also excellent acting (Anthony Hopkins traumatized many spectators with his terrifying performance as Hannibal Lecter, even though the actor does not appear in the film only lasting 16 minutes). For her part, Jodie Foster once again proves the extent of her talent in the role of a brilliant but tormented investigator. She is also reprising a role of this caliber in the new season of True Detective currently broadcast on HBO.

If you want to scare yourself or immerse yourself in a great classic American thriller, The Silence of the Lambs is available for streaming. You have to go to the Prime Video platform to discover this distressing masterpiece.